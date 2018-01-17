Trump, you better lose 10kg - White House Doctor

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US president Donald Trump medical report talk say im no dey exercise well-well.

White House Doctor don talk say make US president Donald Trump lose weight small; like 10kg.

Dis one dey follow as dem don release di full medical report of di president.

Doctor Ronny Jackson talk di full matter wey dem do for Oga Trump bodi; e say di president dey "excellent" health but like plenty Americans, Trump get extra weight and e no dey do better exercise.

Mr Trump weight dey around 108kg and dem talk say for im height wey be 6 foot 3, e dey overweight.

In short, according to America Center for Disease Control and Prevention, e remain small make di dem say di president get obesity.

As e be so, Dr Jackson dey say e better make di president lose like 10kg, as di year dey go.

"E be like say im bodi dey sweet am to change di kain food wey im dey eat but jolli no dey im body on top say make e exercise, but we go do di two both of dem."