Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jacinta Arden na di youngest Prime Minister for New Zealand since 1856 and go be di second woman world leader for history wey go born when she dey office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern don announce say she get belle.

Ms Arden talk say she and her partner, Clarke Gaford dey expect dia first pickin for June after which she dey plan go fir six weeks leave.

She write for post for social media say she bin think say 2017 na big year.

Dis na for October, as she win election to become di youngest Prime Minister at 37 years.

New Zealand: 37 year old woman don become Prime Minister

For di post she announce say her husband go be stay-for-house papa.

For her first interview as head of her party for July 2017, she answer one journalist whether she go wan born pickin or get career, say di fact say woman get pickin no go mean say she no go fit do her work well and "no be better question to dey ask for 2017".