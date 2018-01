Image copyright Chip Somodevilla Image example President Trump for December, bin reverse many years of US policy, come recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel

President Donald Trump don deny say di US Embassy for Israel go move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within a year.

Im tell Reuters dis one for Washington DC wen dem ask am if wetin Israeli President Netanyahu bin talk for Israel say im expect dem to move quick quick, within a year from now.

Trump say dem dey check out many scenarios wey go be on a temporary basis, but say no, dem no dey consider am within a year.

President Trump for December, bin reverse many years of US policy, come recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel and come start di process to move di embassy comot from Tel Aviv.

Dis one come bring wahala for Middle East peace effort as di Arab World and some Western Allies dem vex well-well.

Jerusalem na place wey dey holy to Muslim, Jewish and Christian religion. Di Palestinians dem want East Jerusalem wey Israel bin capture for di 1967 Arab-Israeli war, come claim di place as dia own. Dis na wetin no dey recognised internationally as dia capital.