Image copyright Getty Images Image example To build border wall for Mexico, na part of di thing Mr Trump promise during election campaign

US president Donald Trump don talk say all di tori wey dey comot say e don dey change mind on top Mexico border wall, no true.

Im dey talk im own after im chief of staff, John Kelly tell Fox News for America say Oga Trump no think di idea well-well wen im dey promise say e go build wall.

Di matter of di border wall plus immigration matter don already dey make vex dey between lawmakers and di White House.

Mr Trump tweet im own say: "Mexico go still direct or indirect pay for di wall."