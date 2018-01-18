Image copyright FATI MOALUSI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Mailonline talk say dem name di pickin Jake

Nigerian banker Toyin Ogundipe, 41, don born on top plane wey dey fly from Paris to New York, and di news don go viral.

Daily Mail Online UK dey report say na 27-year-old doctor Sij Hemal na im take quick action when Ms Ogundipe enter labour one week early - four hours from dia destination and two hours away from safe emergency landing.

Dr Hemal bin dey wait for glass of champagne when flight attendants ask for medical help with loudspeaker.

Na so e raise im hand, begin use di Air France flight medical supplies and im safely deliver her son after 30 minutes of pushing.

Tori be say na shoestring di doctor use take tie and cut di umbilical cord for baby Jake, wey don get US passport because dem bin dey fly for US airspace.

Dr Hemal tell Daily Mail Online, say im glad say everything go smooth, and e happen before im don drink any champagne.