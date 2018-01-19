Image example Lucy Dearlove wey be radio producer meet im husband, e bin tell am say she no wan change her name if dem marry and she no force am make im change im name

Wen man and woman marry, di normal thing be say di woman go change her papa name to di husband own.

But as people dey open eye, some women go join dia husband name on top dia papa name.

But Rory Cook shock some of im friend for Uk wen im tell dem say im don change in papa name to Dearlove after e marry Lucy Dearlove.

Rory meet Lucy for one dating site wey dem dey call Tinder, dem come do boyfrien and girlfriend for four years before dem marry for Camberwell register office.

Rory wey be primary school teacher for South East London say di school pickins wey im dey teach bin shock wey dem hear say e change im papa name after e marry.

Even wen e show dem im wedding ring, dem still confuse dey ask am why e go do that kain thing. He say even though di thing dey strange for di pickins, im try explain to dem to make dem understand.

But she shock wen im husband tell am say e go change im own so dat di family go bear the same name.

She say she no force her husband to change im papa name and that one no matter anything.

But she shock wen im husband tell am say e go change im own so dat di family go bear the same name.

But Rory talk say even though im do am for love, sometimes im friends wey e dey play ball with dey look am one corner eye but that one no dey worry am.