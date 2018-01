See wetin US government shutdown mean

Image copyright iStock Image example Dis na di first time US government go shutdown when di majority lawmakers and president dey di same party.

US Government don enter shut down as law makers no fit agree on top budget.

Dis one mean say plenty federal government agencies go need close down.

But military and some essential government agencies go still full ground.

Di last shutdown bin happen for 2013. But dis na di first time e go happen when di majority lawmakers and president dey di same party.

US wan comot from UNESCO

US: How Trump dey cost Secret Service

Wetin dis one mean?

E fit make American government give dem workers leave without pay. E bin happen for 2013.

Because spending go don reduce, e go get impact for America GDP.

And dis shut down, dey come as election dey draw close for lawmakers. E go fit get effect on how di people go vote and whether Republicans go still get majority for di house.

Even after, di lawmakers get till Monday make dem come up with budget because dem no go really feel di bite of di shutdown till dat time.