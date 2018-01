Ghanaians dey vex ontop Medical Centre

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stetement bin comot from presidency say im dey go UK after im come down with sickness

After Ghana government announce say Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia dey go hospital for UK, Ghanaians don troway vex.

Dem come bring di issue of University of Ghana Medical Centre wey dem padlock since.

Dis na as government and di faculty for di University never gree who go manage am so e never dey work as e suppose.

Di Medical Center get 217 million dollars of equipment for inside.

People dey vex say why di vice president go comot go hospital for di United Kingdom when correct medical center dey under lock and key.

Dis person talk say im suppose dey di medical center.

Dis person talk say di government no trust di institutions wey dem suppose dey improve.

Dis person dey worry say people no get job with better medical facility dey dia.