Simi do marriage for her family
- 21 January 2018
Nigerian Afropop singer, Simi Tanda for ground as her 61 year old mama do wedding.
Na Simi post di pictures wey she take congratulate her mama wey she call 'di love of her life'.
She even follow sing for di ceremony, as she use her popular songs like "Joromi" and "Owambe" take jolly people.
Cheers to the love of my life And the love of her life ❤️
She also do chief bridesmaid for her mama wedding wey happen for Daystar Christian Centre for Lagos
maid of honour - except for the maid part. #FAJO2018 . 👗 - @airvyatelier
It was with rapturous joy that we celebrated today the joining of our dearly beloved sister, Jedidiah Ogunleye (now Mrs Akinsola), Head of the Ushering Unit of @daystarng for about 20 years now, and her beau, Feyisayo Akinsola. God of wonders at work! Chief Bridesmaid was our dear @symplysimi, daughter of the bride, who was beaming with smiles all through. #miraclesstillhappen #oniseiyanu #mytimewillcome #happymarriedlife
