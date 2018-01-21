Simi do marriage for her family

Image copyright X3M Image example Sim act as her mama chief bridesmaid

Nigerian Afropop singer, Simi Tanda for ground as her 61 year old mama do wedding.

Na Simi post di pictures wey she take congratulate her mama wey she call 'di love of her life'.

She even follow sing for di ceremony, as she use her popular songs like "Joromi" and "Owambe" take jolly people.

She also do chief bridesmaid for her mama wedding wey happen for Daystar Christian Centre for Lagos