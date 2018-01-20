Gunmen don attack major hotel for Afghanistan

E reach four gunmen wey attack Intercontinental Hotel for Afghanistan capital, Kabul.

Interior ministry talk-talk person, Nasrat Rahimi, tell BBC say special forces don kill one of di attackers.

One official wey dey di country spy agency say di attackers dey shoot hotel guests dem.

One guest say people dey hide inside dia room.

Another guest talk say dem no know whether di gunmen dey inside di hotel but you fit hear as people dey shoot.

Mr Rahimi say di hotel guests get people wey come from oda countries inside and dem bin dey do one IT conference inside.

Na government get di hotel and dem dey do plenty weddings, conferences and political meetings for dia.