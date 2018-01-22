US: Government shutdown go end as Senate don do deal

Image copyright Reuters Image example U.S. senators don vote to reopen di federal government until February 8

US government shutdown dey set to end after Senate Republicans and Democrats don vote to approve temporary funding bill.

Senator Chuck Schumer talk say democrats go support di bill if republicans address di program wey go protect young immigrants make dey no deport dem.

Democrats no gree vote for di bill unless dem get protections for people wey dey enjoy di Obama-era programme.

Schumer talk say dem dey expect di three-day shutdown to end in few hours:

"We go vote today to re-open di government to continue talk-talk on top global agreement."

E say im get hope about di continue talk- talk concerning 700,000 young immigrants wey enter di US as children and wey get protection under di program wey Obama arrange to protect dem- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme.