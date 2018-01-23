Image copyright Amena Khan/Instagram Image example Former L'Oreal Hijab model, Amena Khan

Amena Khan, wey be UK beauty blogger and hijab model, don wash her hand comot for fashion campaign with L'Oreal.

Khan say she dey resign because of some things she talk for Twitter against Israel for 2014 wey don vex some people for social media wey just see am.

She still come out talk say she sef no say she no try on top dis tweets, wey she don delete now.

Khan, wey get over 500,000 followers for Instagram, na di first hijab-wearing model L'Oreal don ever get.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amena Khan dey middle

Na big thing when dem announce Khan as di first model wear go wear hijab for haircare campaign.

Meanwhile L'oreal don agree with di way Khan don waka comot from di campaign.

But many of Khan followers for social media no dey see eye to eye with how she resign.

Some followers dey say she no suppose retire while others dey hail am as she dey try do u-turn on top her mistake.