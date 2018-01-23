Image example Di alert tell people to go hide for higher ground around di affected areas.

Dem don bring out tsunami alert after dem record 7.9-magnitude earthquake off di coast of Alaska inside di US.

US Geological Survey talk say di quake hit about 300km south-east of Kodiak for depth of 10km around 00:31 (09:31 GMT).

Di US National Weather Service say warning na for people inside di coasts of British Columbia and Alaska, while dem don dey watch out for tsunami for di US west coast.

Officials for Anchorage don draw ear give people wey dey live near water, dem say "serious threat dey to life or property".

Di alert tell people to go where dey safe like higher ground for areas wey go dey affected.

Di Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre talk say, base on di first earthquake information wey dem get, "widespread tsunami waves wey dey very dangerous, dey possible".

Dem also put Hawaii on tsunami watch.

Dis mean say emergency officials and people for public suppose prepare to take action.

Officials for Hawaii say di data so far suggest say tsunami fit destroy plenty things even though di island dey far from di epicentre of di earthquake.

Di authorities for yonder dey promise say dem go dey give update every hour to make people for public know wetin dey happen.