Image copyright Fox Image example Sally Hawkins dey nominated for best actress for Di Shape of Water

Dem don announce di nominations for di 90th Academy Awards, and di film Shape of Water, get di highest number.

Guillermo del Toro fantasy romance pack 13 nominations, including best picture.

World War Two drama 'Dunkirk' follow with eight nominations, while 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' collect seven.

Greta Gerwig collect nomination for Lady Bird, one of nine films wey dem shortlist for best picture award.

Na British actor Andy Serkis and Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish announce di nomination for Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel go host dis year ceremony for 4 March for di Dolby Theatre for Hollywood.