Minie Mouse don finally get Hollywood Star

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem put Minie Mouse star for side of Mickey Mouse own.

Popular Disney cartoon character Minie Mouse don get star for Hollywood Walk of Fame forty years after Mickey Mouse get im own.

Dem put Minie Mouse star for side of where Mickey Mouse own dey.

Beyonce go dey inside new Lion King film

Pictures of Lagos Comic Con 2017

Oprah for US President: Cartoon Predictions

Di cartoon character tell Mickey Mouse say she happy well-well as im dey there to see di honour wey dem give her. "Dis na di best day of my life", Minie Mouse talk.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Katy Perry and Mickey Mouse show face for di event.

American pop star Katy Perry wey also wear red and white polka-dot dress like Minie Mouse show face for di event.

Na for 1978 dem bin give Mickey Mouse im own star for Hollywood Walk of Fame.