Image copyright Reuters Image example Di flight dey carry 324 passengers including two pickin dem

India aviation authorities don nack five year ban on to di head of two pilots wey fight for inside plane for early January.

Commercial airline, Jet Airways, don already sack di man and woman pilot on top dis fight-fight matter wey happen for one London to Mumbai flight.

E be like say na di man pilot start di fight-fight with im woman co-pilot.

Di flight wey dey carry 324 passengers including two pickins manage land for Mumbai with no palava.

Tori be say, di fight start when di man pilot troway slap give di woman pilot.

According to di Press Trust of India news agency, one senior official for India Directorate General of Civil Aviation talk say dem suspend di license of di pilot dem because dem no try when dem waka comot for di plane cockpit two times so dem fit fight for flight wey dey fly for air.

Tori for India early dis year talk say, na with plenty cry-cry di woman vex leave di cockpit, but her co-workers beg am say make she go back.