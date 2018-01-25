Image copyright Getty Images Image example Padmaavat film don cause riot for four Indian states

India don increase security for plenty states on top one film wey go land for cinema today.

Di film Padmaavat, na di love story between one fourteenth-century Hindu queen and Muslim king for before-before.

Di film don cause plenty argument in India so tey groups wey be strong Hindu believers protests for months on top say e not respect dia culture but di producers deny am.

Tori be say demonstration against di film dey increase every day and na so dem damage cinema dem and burn motor inside states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Even for some areas inside Delhi di country capital, schools close after protesters throw stones scatter di windows of one school bus on Wednesday.