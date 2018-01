Image copyright AFP

Oprah Winfrey don tell US magazine InStyle say she no "get di DNA" to be US president.

Many people been don point hand give her as future Democratic contender for di 2020 elections after she give one powerful speech for di Golden Globes earlier dis month.

But she tell InStyle: "I don always feel very secure and confident with myself I as I know say I fit do anything I want".

"And so no be something wey interest me."

Donald Trump, when dem been ask am about facing Winfrey for 2020, say e go be "fun", come add say "Yeah, I go beat Oprah."