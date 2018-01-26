39 people don die for South Korea hospital fire

Image copyright Reuters

E reach 39 people wey die for di fire wey happen for one hospital for South Korea.

Di fire start for di emergency room for Sejong Hospital for south-east city of Miryang.

Scores of patients were inside the building and a neighbouring nursing home

Authorities say 70 people injure and e reach 200 patients wey dey inside di hospital when di fire start.

Fire brigade people tell tori people Yonhap say na di smoke from di fire kill di people.

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Na di deadliest fire for over 10 years for South Korea and dem dey fear say people wey di fire affect, wey dia condition dey critical, fit die.

Oga for dia fire department, Choi Man-woo, talk say dem never sabi wetin cause di fire.