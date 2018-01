Image copyright Getty Images Image example If im finally beg, e go be di first ever apology wey Trump go give publicly since im become US President

US President Donald Trump say im ready to beg for di first time on top di anti-Muslim videos im retweet last year inside Britain.

Inside one television interview (with Piers Morgan) on ITV, Mr Trump say im know nothing about di group, Britain First, when im put dia messages for im tweeter page wey get forty-seven million followers.

Im say "I go surely beg if you go like me to do am."

Di tweets last November spoil relations with Britain, even prime minister, Theresa May yab di America leader. She say Mr Trump dey wrong to retweet di messages.