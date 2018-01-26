India man don enter wahala after im call TV Presenter 'baby'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Karni Sena members want make dem ban Paadmavat to show for India over history

For India, one matter go viral after member of di Karni Sena wey im name na Surajpal Amu, call newscaster Sanjana Chauhan "baby" live for National Television.

E come tell am make she shut up when she tell am to talk sorry.

Dis na as di group dey for front of people wey no want make di movie "Paadmavat" come out.

Karni Sena na group wey young unemployed youth bin establish for 2006 to help fight for di rights of dia community, Rajput.

Dis one mean so dem go fit get government jobs, education and put dem community for India history.

Di anchor don report di case give di National Commission for Women wey talk say dem go soon call am for investigation.

Amu talk say im no see anything wrong with wetin im talk as dem dey call female pickin for dem side baby.