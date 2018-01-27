Image copyright AFP Image example Di International Red Cross say e bad well well as dem use ambulance for di attack

One suicide bombing don kill at least 95 people and injure 158 others for di centre of Afghanistan capital, Kabul, officials talk.

Di attackers drive ambulance wey explosives full pass police checkpoint come enter street wey only government workers dey use.

E happen near di old interior ministry building and offices of di European Union and High Peace Council.

Di Taliban say na dem carry out di attack, wey be di deadliest for months.

One week ago, Taliban militants kill 22 people for luxury Kabul hotel.

People wey see say di area - wey na mostly foreign embassies and di police headquarter dey - been full with people when di bomb explode on Saturday around 12:15 local time (08:45 GMT).

Officials say people wey die fit still increase as dem dey bring more people to hospitals for medical attention.