Trump no know if dem invite am come Prince Harry wedding

Image copyright PA

US President Donald Trump say im no sure whether dem invite am come di Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding.

Na for di interview wey im do with Piers Morgan im talk dis one.

Image copyright itv

Di wedding go happen for 19 May and when Mr Morgan ask am whether im don receive invitation, oga Trump talk say "I no know".

Image copyright EPA Image example Di Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go different from royal wedding wey don happen before because na Saturday dem go do am.

American actress Ms Markle no dey feel Mr Trump at all and na Hillary Clinton she support for di 2016 presidential election.

She don accuse Mr Trump before say im dey divide people and im no like women.

For di interview wey im give Mr Morgan, di American president say Prince Harry and Ms Markle look "like a lovely couple".

Skip Twitter post by @piersmorgan BREAKING NEWS:

President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.

He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone.'

Full interview, Sunday, ITV, 10pm. pic.twitter.com/GCviovNb6o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2018

Na for St George's Chapel for Windsor Castle di wedding go happen.

Di Trump interview happen as im dey attend di World Economic Forum for Davos, Switzerland.