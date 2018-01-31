Image copyright Getty Images Image example African Americans dey like to use Kente cloth to show say dem dey proud of dia roots.

During US President Donald trump first State of di Union address, some black US lawmakers wear Kente to take "honour countries wey POTUS call 'shithole."

Members of Congressional Black Caucus for US bin use traditional Kente fabric, wey come from Ghana, to make scarves and ties wear go President Donald Trump first State of di Union address on Tuesday 30 January.

According to di Representative Alma Adams, she say for Twitter say dem dey proud to wear di Kente cloth.

Di women wey dey di group also wear black dress with am to support di #MeToo movement.

Trump for im State of di Union address talk say im government give more job to African American people dem

Some lawmakers just boycott di event, like Congress member Pramila Jayapal of Washington as she announce am for Twitter video say instead she go go anoda event where dem go discuss "progressive vision of our own America."

Instead, we'll focus on the State of OUR Union, our opposition to his agenda, and we will lift up a progressive and inclusive vision of our country. pic.twitter.com/dcAWMIkZZV — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 15, 2018