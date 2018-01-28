Grammy 2018: Wetin to expect

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cardi B get two nominations for dis year Grammy

Grammy Award don land again and dis time, na New York dem dey do am.

Dis music awards night don talk say dem wan use style take chook mouth for di Time's Up movement wey dey happen.

Dis na as dem don show seating plan to see people wey no dey come.

Canadian rapper Drake say im no understand why dem put im name for Hip Hop category alone

Drake dey boycott di awards show because of how dem only put im music for di rap category last year and im say e no know why.

But apart from di people wey no show face...

Wetin you fit expect from di 2018 Grammys

Wonder wetin dem dey plan for Grammys

Miley Cyrus go sing duet with di legendary Elton John

Miley Cyrus don dey post di news for social media to show say she dey happy.

Dis na as Sir John don talk say na di last World Tour im wan do dis year.

Ke$ha go show face for Time's Up movement.

No black cloth uniform for dis Grammy but e no go stop Ke$ha wey go perform today to put eye for di matter.

Dis na as some female stars and executives dey plan to wear white rose for dia cloth.

Ke$ha dey plan to sing her song "Praying" for di show.

History fit happen.

Dis na for di "Song of di Year" category where rap and Spanish pop fit make history as di first time dis type of music go win.

Jay-Z "4:44" be di contender for rap and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber "Despacito (rmx)" dey for Spanish pop.

Cardi B also get nomination for two awards - Best rap song and Best rap performance. Dis na award wey single female rapper never win even as dis Grammy na di first she dey go.

Jay-Z get Presidential Award for pre Grammy show wey happen for 27 January

Wia Beyoncé dey?

Well, dis year, Beyoncé no release any song during di period wey Grammy fit nominate but remember say na di same year she born her twins.

Anyway, since she no be Lagbaja, she fit be co-winner if Jay-Z "Family Feud" carry di award for Best Rap/Song Performance.

Who no go fit show?

We don talk say Drake no go show because e dey vex for di category wey dem put am.

Another person na Justin Timberlake wey dey prepare for im Superbowl performance and Ed Sheeran.