Image copyright Strava Image example Dis map from Strava dey show how soldiers dey move inside di Bagram air base - dis na di largest US military facility for Afghanistan

US military dey high alert, after tori comot say soldiers abroad dey use fitness tracker Strava take share dia exercise, sotay e don dey show map of where US soldiers really dey for places like Mali and Kenya, Syria and Afghanistan.

But one soldier wey no want make we talk im name tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Ruona Meyer say: "di way technology be, whether na soldiers or civilians, dis kain thing go always happen."

"Dem never tell us anything about di matter for my own base, but we kuku dey use simple wristwatch to time and check our run-run and other exercise," na wetin di officer talk.

"Dis kain thing go be general problem for everybodi, whether you be military or civilian," na wetin im add.

Palava start when Strava dem bring out "heat map" wey dey show di place wey people dey pass as dem dey run, or dey on top bicycle.

Na so di maps dey show wetin be like structure of foreign military bases, as soldiers move around inside. Na Nathan Ruser, wey be 20-year-old Australian student first raise di matter for Twitter.

'Soldiers need to dey coded, even if dem like technology'

Omena Okoro wey dey stay for Houston, US, wey get at least 28 military bases say dia soldiers dey try, but dem need get sense.

"Who no like to jog? Especially when you dey far from home, for war zone, exercise go take your mind comot for many tins. But for this technology age, we need to careful well-well. Soldier wen wan reach house no go let enemy know when im dey. You need do things coded," na wetin she tell BBC News Pidgin.

All these soldiers, dem go leave dia family for house dey go fight war for us. But, even as them like technology reach, make dem tink am say people dey house dey wait for dem so for me, na big error be dat so make dem stop am."

Meanwhile, di US military don begin put eye on top di heatmap.

Air Force Colonel John Thomas, wey be di talk-talk person for di US Central Command, na im confirm dis one to di Washington Post.