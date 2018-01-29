Israel wan pay people $9,000 to catch African refugees

Image copyright Uriel Sinai/Getty Images Image example No be today wey African migrants for Israel dey fight for asylum

Israel government don dey gather civilians for dia country to become 'immigration inspectors.'

Dis people work na find 'illegal migrants and di people wey dey give dem work.

As e be so, dis one fit change di relationship wey Israel get with Africa as plenty people dey find better things for abroad.

Di government go pay di workers $9,000 dollars and dem dey talk say dis work dey part of 'national importance.'

Dem bin do advert for December 2017 where di Population and Immigration Authority bin first talk di tori.

Part of dia work be say dem go use strong hand to find migrants, investigate dem and dem go even fit arrest dem.

Candidates go start work by March 2018 and dis one na before dem go start to make people go back to dia own country by dem self.

As e be so, dis new tori dey follow as Irael don talk say dem go arrange $3,500 for African migrants and even buy dem plane ticket make dem comot.

According to United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) e get up to 27,000 Eritreans and 7,700 Sudanese wey dey live for Israel, but di authorities give refugee status to only 11 people since 2009.

Another 200 Sudanese from Darfur also been get humanitarian status.

Early for January, William Spindler of di U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees chook mouth on top migrant crisis for Libya.

"Migrants don already die as dem dey try reach Libya," im come say di U.N. dey try do emergency evacuations of migrants from Libya, as slave matter just dey make plenty world people dey vex.