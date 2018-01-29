Image copyright Getty Images

Russia don accuse di United States say di report wey dem wan release na opportunity to put hand for inside dia presidential election.

US treasury go soon release report wey go show di oligarchs - di big people wey dey run things for di country - wey dey behind Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Di report go show how Mr Putin, wey wan contest for election again, dey follow dis big men to rule di country.

Putin and Trump do two meetings when dem attend di G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany last month

US officials don accuse Russia before say dem put hand for dia own 2016 presidential election wey Donald Trump win.

Russia representatives don deny di accusation.

Talk-talk person for Mr Putin, Dmitry Peskov, say dis treasury report wey US wan release na "direct and sure way to chook hand for dia election on 18 March.

Im talk say Russia go look di report well-well but im sure say e no go affect di election.