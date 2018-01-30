Kim Kardashian braids dey cause palaver

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aside from her family reality show, Kim Kardashian na beta business woman.

Popular reality TV star Kim Kardashian dey break di internet again but dis time na because of her latest hairstyle.

Di star start war ontop social media after she post video of her new braids ontop snapchat come call am "Bo Derek" braids.

Bo derek na American film actress and she wear di style for inside film wey she been act for 1979.

People yab her well well say she sound like say na Bo Derek originate di hairstyle instead of the Fulani people for Africa.

Image copyright Kim Kardashian/Twitter Image example Di hairstyle wey cause di palaver

No be everybody vex sha. Some feel say she no do am intentionally.

But as all dis one dey happen, Kim K no send as she just continue to dey upload pictures of how she look with di hairstyle.