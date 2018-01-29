North Korea don withdraw from joint cultural event

Image copyright Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Image example 2018 Winter Olympics go happen for Pyeongchang, South Korea

North Korea don suddenly withdraw from di joint cultural event wey dem bin first plan to do with South Korea for Winter Olympics.

South Korea say, Communist North Korea don cancel di cultural event wey suppose happen next month for North to celebrate Winter Olympics Game for South Korea.

South Unification Ministry say di event for suppose happen for 4th of February for Mount Kumgang.

Earlier today, South Korea talk say e no go pay airport fees to fly for North Korea sky because e go dey against International sanction wey dey North Korea head.

International community bin place sanctions on top North Korea sack of im nuclear programme.