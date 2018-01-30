Australia: 'Athletes no overstay una visa'

Image copyright iStock Image example Australia bin host di 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Australia don nack serious warning give athletes wey dey plan come di country for April for di Commonwealth Games say make dem no try overstay dia visa.

Di country Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton say dem go deal with anybodi wey no respect dia law come begin disobey di condition of dia visa, after di Commonwealth Games.

Wetin cause dis warning na because di country notice say plenty athletes dey like apply for asylum, after any sports events for Australia.

Authorities say athletes from Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Bangladesh follow for some of di participants wey break dia visa agreement after di Melbourne Commonwealth Games for 2006.

Dutton add say di country go do everything wey dem fit to make sure say di athletes enjoy dia stay for di country, but make everybodi respect di law.