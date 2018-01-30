Black Panther: How people see di world premiere

Image copyright Getty Images

E be like say critics wey watch new Marvel superhero film, Black Panther, like wetin dem see.

Marvel Cinematic Universe do world premiere for dia first black superhero film for Los Angeles.

Na Chadwick Boseman be di actor Black Panther and Michael B Jordan be boss Eric Killmonger.

Other stars wey dey inside di film na Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya.

Na 13 February dem go release di film for cinema but people wey dia work na to dey chook eye for film mata gather to watch am on Monday night.

Some of dem don already dey talk dia mind as per how dem see dis new Marvel film.

Trevell Anderson for LA Times' talk say "na love letter about blackness".

Trevell Anderson for LA Times' talk say "na love letter about blackness".



— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

Freelance film writer Rebecca Theodore-Vachon say Black Panther "be everything wey I want and more sef".

Di film scatter di head of Mashable film writer Angie J Han.

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

And Business Insider reporter, Jason Guerrasio, say di film "na di most spiritual film Marvel don do yet!"

Na for di film Captain America: Civil War wey Marvel first show di Black Panther character, wey im other name na T'Challa.

For di Black Panther film, T'Challa go back im country Wakanda to become king after im father die.