'Facebook murder' case: Family don carry di social media site go court

Image copyright @Repairerofthebr Image example Robert Godwin pose for picture with his daughter, Debbie Godwin, on Father's Day 2015

Di family of di Ohio, United States man wey dem kill, come record am for Facebook don carry di social media site go court.

One man shoot and kill 74-year-old Robert Godwin as im dey waka go house las April.

Na Steve Godwin shoot di man and come later kill imsef. But im first post di video for Facebook, which millions of people watch.

Di mata make Facebook torchlight how dem dey do things after yab from plenty people who talk say dem allow di video to remain for dia site too long.

Mr Godwin family say di lawsuit go show say Facebook get hand for di killing because dem suppose warn people before di killing.