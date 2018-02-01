O Canada: Senate wan change anthem to favour man and woman

Image copyright Reuters Image example Canada considered a similar move in 2010

Di Senate for Canada don approve bill wey go change di English version of dia national anthem to favour man and woman.

But di governor general must first sign am before e turn to law.

Na di words "in all thy sons command" dem wan change to "in all of us command" for di O Canada anthem.

E don tay wey dem don dey try change some words for di anthem wey some people say no look woman side.

Di fight to change di words no be small thing because as some people want di change, others say make e remain like dat.

Na so Conservatives reject di change for 2010. Na dem dey control government dat time.

Since 1980 wey O Canada become di country official anthem, dem don try and fail 12 times to change am until now.

'Equality'

One woman group, wey get writer Margaret Atwood and former Prime Minister Kim Campbell inside say dis change go show say Canada na for everybodi.

But no be everybodi gree for dis change.

Na 1880 dem first sing di anthem and different people on sing am different ay since dat time.