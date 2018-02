Image copyright PA Image example Dem say dem wan spread message of woman empowerment

Spice Girls don confirm say dem go start to dey do new projects together, after dem meet for di first time since 2012.

Dis na after Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm bin take picture together for Horner house.

Dem talk for statement say, "e be like time don reach to begin look new opportunities together."

Na dia first single "Wannabe" put di Spice Girls for people mouth for 1996 and dem bin break up six years after.

Di five members wey get di nicknames Posh, Ginger, Baby, Scary and Sporty bin dey di meeting with dem former manager Simon Fuller.

For statement wey dem release on Friday, di group talk say, "we enjoy ourselves dis afternoon just dey yarn about wetin happen before and di times wey we bin dey together."

"We dey touched say people for all over di world still get interest give di Spice Girls.

"We come gree say better opportunities still dey we front as we go dey embrace di true meaning of Spice Girls. We go also try to continue dey preach di message of women empowerment for future generation."