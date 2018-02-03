Why Lady Gaga cancel her European world tour

Image copyright Brian Samuelson Image example Lady Gaga dey suffer from fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga don cancel di last 10 dates of her European world tour.

Di pop star post for her Twitter page say she cancel di waka because of "severe pain" - dat pain wey she no fit endure again.

Di singer beg fans for di post say she no really dey happy but she need to take care of herself first .

Tori be say di Grammy award-winning singer get fibromyalgia, condition wey don dey her bodi for long wey fit cause pain all over di body.

Before she announce say she cancel di tour, she bin perform for UK Birmingham Arena on 1 February.