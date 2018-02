North Korea wan hold military parade near Winter Olympics

Image copyright Getty Images Image example North and South Korea never still get one mouth to join bodi for di Winter Olympics wey go start February 9 for South Korea

North Korea don defend dia plan to hold one military parade one day before di opening ceremony for di Winter Olympic Games wey go happen for South Korea.

Pyongyang for one tori dem write on top dia government newspaper say no bodi go tell dem when dem fit do dia military parade.

South Korea don already criticise Pyongyang decision and predict say di military parade fit become threat for sensitive time.

Normally, di parade suppose happen for April 15 to celebrate di day wey dem born di Korean leader Kim Il-Sung but North Korea leader announce say dis year own go happen on February 8.

Dis February own go be di number 106 parade to celebrate di day wey dem born di Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, wey dem suppose hold for April.