Lana Del Rey escape kidnapping attempt- Police

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lana Del Rey never talk for di matter but she don tweet say she bin get better show for Orlando.

Police for Florida, United States don arrest one man wey bin dey threaten say e go kidnap US singer, Lana Del Rey.

Di man bin dey hold knife for bodi when dem arrest am near di Amway Center for Orland where di singer suppose perform, na wetin officials talk.

Police talk say Michael Hunt, 43, dey face charges of serious stalking with a credible threat, and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Dem say im post "threatening" messages for social media.

Orlando Police Department (OPD) say im officers bin get di gist early for Friday and Catch am for Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard.

For statement, dem talk say dem find am with knife and tickets to Lana Del Rey show.

Dem also put say Mr Hunt never bin get access to see di 32 year old singer wey her real name na Elizabeth Grant.

E currently dey for di Orange County Jail.

Lana Del Rey never talk for di matter but she don tweet say she bin get better show for Orlando.