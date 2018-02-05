Kylie Jenner don born baby girl

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rumours bin also dey say she break up wit di pickin papa, Travis Scott but im dey di delivery room when she born

Kylie Jenner wey be 20 year old business woman wey dey sell makeup things, don born her first pickin with her US rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Dis na as for February 4, she release official video of di birth of her daughter wey she born for di beginning of di month.

For many months rumours don dey go round about whether he get belle after her social media content bin come down well-well.

She dey part of di ten people for Instagram wey get di most followers.

She write for her social media page why she bin hide di pregnancy from di world.

Say she bin want dis experience to be her own so she go fit enjoy am.

Di pickin, baby girl comot belle on 1 February 2018 and bin weigh 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

Skip Youtube post by Kylie Jenner Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by Kylie Jenner Image Copyright Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner

Kylie also bring out official video on top di whole pregnancy and na already number one or trending video for YouTube.