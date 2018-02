Samsung 'future owner' don comot Prison

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Im collect im sentence for August 2017

Soon to be oga of Samsung, Lee Jae-Yong don comot from prison after South Korea appeal court suspend im five year jail term on top say im bribe di former president, Park Geun-Hye.

Di court still keep some part of di sentence but use sense take free Lee.

Prosecutors fit challenge di sentence for di country supreme court.

Di case bin dey cause plenty interest even as plenty people dey vex for di biggest companies for South Korea wey dem dey call chaebols and how dem dey control society.

For di hearing, di court cut im sentence to half wey suppose bring am to two and half years but dem come suspend di rest of im sentence order say make dem release am immediately.

Even after dem release am, Lee still dey plan to appeal for im remaining charges na wetin im lawyer talk.

Di original case bin dey say im give money to di close friend of then president Park Geun-Hye, so e go fit get government favour.

Dem come sentence am to go prison for five years wey go make am di first Samsung oga to go prison, even though im papa, Lee Kun-Hee don get conviction for two criminal offences and im grandpapa get scandal for im life too.

Dis na one of di reasons wey people dey vex for chaebols as dem feel say sometimes dey on top for law.