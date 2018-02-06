Image copyright Getty Images Image example Princess Mako na di eldest grandchild of di Japan Emperor

Japan Princess Mako don postpone im marriage to her bobo until 2020.

Princess Mako, wey bi di senior elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, postpone her wedding to Kei Komuro, after her grandpapa Emperor Akihito don comot di throne next year, di Japan public broadcaster NHK bin report on Tuesday.

Image copyright Getty Images/TORU YAMANAKA Image example Princess Mako say she no mind to lose royal benefit becasue she dey in love with her guy 'wey get smile like sun'

Di princess been meet her fiancé Komuro, for university and last year dem announce say 2018 na di year dem go tie knot as husband and wife, even though e go mean say Princess Mako go lose all di enjoyment wey royals dey get.

Di couple say dem want more time to arrange dia ceremony and prepare for married life, NHK been quote di Imperial Household.

Mako wey bi one of only four royal grandchildren, must become ordinary person (commoner) after di wedding, according to laws of di royal family.