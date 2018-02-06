Fake India doctor don infect 40 people with HIV

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di villagers talk say dem dey hardly see Yadav change needles wen e dey treat dem.

At least 40 people na im dem don test to dey HIV positive inside India northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where one fake doctor use one syringe take treat all of im patients wey dey di area.

Di fake doctor, Rajendra Yadav, bin dey treat di poor villagers for colds, coughs and diarrhoea with contaminated syringes and needles.

Villagers complain say e dey give injections for almost all kind of sickness for small payments.

Local media report say di news come out on Tuesday, months after one NGO wey organise health camp, do test for people and find out say di patients wey include children get HIV.

Sunil Bangarmau, wey be area councillor, tell tori people say: "Forty HIV positive cases na im we don find out among 400 people wey we test. If dem do proper tests, at least 500 cases na im fit come up."

Uttar Pradesh health minister, Siddharth Nath Singh, promise say dem go begin deal with doctors wey no dey qualify all over di state:

" we don dey investigate di matter, we go take action against those wey dey guilty and those wey dey practice without license."

One health official, Sushil Choudhury, say police don dey look for di fake doctor wey run after dem find out wetin im do.