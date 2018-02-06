"Beyonce light skin dey help her career" - Beyonce papa

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Beyonce go di 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala wey happen for di Metropolitan Museum of Art for New York for 2016

Di papa of popular America singer, Beyonce, don talk say di light skin wey im daughter get follow help her career.

Mathew Knowles, Beyonce papa wey dey manage im daughter before, dey carry di tori give Ebony magazine.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mr Knowles with im pickin Beyonce and former wife Tina Knowles

For di interview, im talk about how im take grow up for di South of US and how im mistake think say im former wife and Beyonce mama, Tina Knowles, na white woman.

Ebony magazine ask am wetin im think on top how colour dey affect upcoming artists as dem dey try enter di main music industry.

"For black females, who be di people wey radio dey jam dia music pass? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, di female rapper Nicki Minaj, my pickins dem (Beyonce and Solange), and wetin all of dem get in common?"

Reporter: "All get light skin."

Knowles: "You think say na by mistake?"

Reporter: "No be so!"

Knowles: "You see am so."