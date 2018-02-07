Kylie Jenner don name her daughter 'Stormi'

Image copyright Getty Images

Kylie Jenner don announce di name of her daughter, her name na Stormi.

Na for Instagram di reality star share di news with her 103 million followers dem.

Di 20-year-old bin no let people know say she get belle but on Monday she return with 12-minute video to announce say she born on 1 February.

Di foto wey she put for Instagram chop over 12 million likes to make am one of di most popular posts.

Di picture show Stormi dey hold her mama Kylie finger and e don pass di number of likes wey Beyonce and Cristiano Ronaldo get for 2017 for di same kind post wey show dia pickin dem.