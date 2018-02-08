Graduate wey sue Oxford University for 2:1 degree don lose

Image copyright PA Image example Faiz Siddique

One graduate wey sue Oxford University because im no get top degree don lose im case for High Court.

Faiz Siddique bin claim say "inadequate teaching" contribute to im low mark for final year history paper for 2000.

Im claim say dat one come make am no fit enter top US law college and say make di University pay am £1m.

But for im ruling, Justice Foskett say im no dey convinced say di teaching bin dey "negligently inadequate".

Image copyright Other Image example Siddique bin study Modern Hitory for University of Oxford

Oxford University accept say dem bin no get plenty teaching staff for Michaelmas (Autumn) Term for 1999 due to staff wey take leave.

But dem deny say di teaching bin dey "inadequate" and Justice Foskett agree with dem.

Siddique bin study modern history for University of Oxford and write im final exams for 2000.

Siddique, wey study Brasenose College, say im 2:1 degree result make am no dey successful for im law career and say e don make am suffer from depression.

Although di judge accept say im suffer serious depression, im feel say dem no go fit trace am to im degree result.

Im also find out say other reasons dey wey pass im depression wey go explain why im don lose jobs im don get.