Valentine's Day: Pakistan don warn im people say make dem no even try am
Pakistan don ban any event wey dey promote Valentine Day celebration for inside di country.
Di Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) bring out warning to television and radio stations make dem no carry or cover tori about event wey get to do with Valentine Day tradition.
Di statement say "make anybody no do any event of Valentine both for official level or for any public place,"
Dis na di second year wey di country dey give dis warning after court rule say di holiday no be wetin Islam support.
Islamabad High Court na im introduce di ban last year after one citizen carry complain go give di court say di holiday na culture from di West and e dey "against di teachings of Islam".
Many of di young people inside di country and business people bin welcome Valentine Day traditions of hearts, flowers and chocolates before.
But things begin dey change as some people begin dey hala say di celebration dey immoral.
Political parties including di Taliban-linked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam parties bin don do rallies before against di holiday.
Valentine Day dey fall always on Feb. 14.