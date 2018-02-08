Image copyright Getty Images Image example One Pakistani woman dey carry heart balloon for road on Valentine's Day for capital Islamabad for 2012

Pakistan don ban any event wey dey promote Valentine Day celebration for inside di country.

Di Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) bring out warning to television and radio stations make dem no carry or cover tori about event wey get to do with Valentine Day tradition.

Di statement say "make anybody no do any event of Valentine both for official level or for any public place,"

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pakistani women wey dey di Jamiat-e-Ulama Pakistan religious party dey burn Valentine card for di protest wey dem do for Karachi for 14 February 2012

Dis na di second year wey di country dey give dis warning after court rule say di holiday no be wetin Islam support.

Islamabad High Court na im introduce di ban last year after one citizen carry complain go give di court say di holiday na culture from di West and e dey "against di teachings of Islam".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pakistani women dey check out gifts for roadside on Valentine Day for Lahore

Many of di young people inside di country and business people bin welcome Valentine Day traditions of hearts, flowers and chocolates before.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pakistani people dey ride pass Valentine balloons for Karachi for 14 February 2014. E reach threee students wey wound for one fight-fight on top Valentine mata for one university wey dey Peshawar, north west Pakistan

But things begin dey change as some people begin dey hala say di celebration dey immoral.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pakistani men protest against Valentine Day celebrations inside Karachi on February 12, 2017.

Image copyright ARIF ALI Image example Pakistan youth shout slogans against Valentine Day inside Lahore on February 14, 2013.

Political parties including di Taliban-linked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam parties bin don do rallies before against di holiday.

Valentine Day dey fall always on Feb. 14.