Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senator Rand Paul (C) as im pose with im friends from di House during one break

Di US government don shut down after Congress no fit pass one important budgetary measure on time.

Lawmakers bin dey hope to approve new spending bill before federal funding expire for midnight (05:00 GMT).

But Republican Senator Rand Paul pour sand-sand for garri for quick vote as im demand debate on amendment say make dem maintain spending caps.

Fod January, dis failure to pass one bill bin make dem shutdown government for three days.

Di federal Office of Personnel Management say government operations go dey different depending on di agency.

"Make workers talk to dia home agency for guidance and how work go dey," e talk for brief statement.

Both di Senate and di House of Representatives need to approve di new two-year spending deal.

Di latest deal for raise spending by about $300bn (£215bn) - something wey Senator Paul say im no go support.