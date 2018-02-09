Black Panther premiere: See as stars flex African attire

Image copyright Getty Images

Many stars and fans wear traditional African attire go di European premiere of Black Panther.

Leona Lewis, The Black Eyed Peas and John Boyega show for di black carpet for Eventim Apollo for London on Thursday night.

Image copyright Tim P. Whitby

Actors Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyongo wear correct designer wey go people dey wear normal film premiere.

But plenty people no wan miss di chance to wear African dress from around di continent.

Black Panther na di first film wey Marvel do wey na black superheroes full inside.

Image example Lenona Lewis follow show for Eventim Apollo

Di actors and fans wey dey wait for di film on yan wella how di film show di beta side of Africa.

So tay hashtag #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe don full social media and di film don ginger fashion industry join sef.

Image example Danai Gurira act di role of Okoye, wey be oga of di guards wey dey protect King T'Challa of Wakanda

Marvel Studios dey do one event for New York dis month wey dem call 'Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda' to show off di plenty clothes wey dem use slay for di new superhero film.

For di European premiere, stars like Stormzy and John Boyega no carry last.

Chewing Gum actress Michaela Coel use Nigerian print for her dress...

...plus including blogger The Slumflower.

Image example Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) and im friends nack correct Nigerian dress for di premiere.

Even fans of di film dey post wetin dem wear for social media.

Black Panther go land for UK cinemas on 13 February.