Syria don shoot down Isreali fighter jet

Syrian anti-aircraft don shoot down one Israeli F-16 fighter jet inside wey dey do raid to destroy some facilities for Iran.

Tori be say Isreal bin use di F-16 fighter jet take attack base for Syria before.

Di Isreali military bin shoot down di drone come strike some Iranian targets for Syria sake of say dem no respect Israel authority.

Di military say Syria fire dia plane sotey di pilots dem abandon dia F-16 jet run comot.

Pilots wey dey di plane use parachute jump comot before di plane crash for ground.

Dem wound and dem dey hospital dey collect treatment.