One Russian plane wey carry at least 62 passengers don crash after e disappear from radar as e leave Moscow airport dey go Urals.

Di Saratov Airlines An-148 regional jet bin dey fly go di city of Orsk when e vanish.

One person wey dey work for emergency services tell tori people Interfax news agency say di plane crash and say "no chance" say anybodi fit survive.

Six crew members bin dey di plane, dis source talk.